Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

