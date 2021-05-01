Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 4,142,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

