Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.18 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 638,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

