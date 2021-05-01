Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,915. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

