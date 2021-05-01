Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

