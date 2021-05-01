Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

Shares of AEM opened at $62.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

