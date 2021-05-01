Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AL opened at $46.71 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

