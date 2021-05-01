Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

AIXXF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

