Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.15.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.78. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

