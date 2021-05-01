Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

