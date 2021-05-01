Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Acquires £19,844.40 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

ALFA opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131. The stock has a market cap of £408 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.