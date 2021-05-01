Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.83 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1959 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

