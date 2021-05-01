Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $770.00. The stock had previously closed at $613.36, but opened at $642.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $626.60, with a volume of 6,429 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.82 and its 200 day moving average is $526.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

