Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

About Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

