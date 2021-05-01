ALL BEST ICO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,529.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $24,494.28 and approximately $58,529.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.