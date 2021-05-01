Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 97,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,514. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $798.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.