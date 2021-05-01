Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

