Alliance Data Systems Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ADS stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

