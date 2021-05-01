AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CBH stock remained flat at $$10.44 on Friday. 21,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

