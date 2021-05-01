AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CBH stock remained flat at $$10.44 on Friday. 21,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
