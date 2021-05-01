Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares to Split on Monday, May 3rd

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

AMOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

