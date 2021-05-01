Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post sales of $24.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.99 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.