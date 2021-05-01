Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

MDRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.56. 1,452,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.