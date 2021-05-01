Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

