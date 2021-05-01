Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS.

ALNY opened at $140.64 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

