Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $24,144.05 and approximately $108.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $988.47 or 0.01719466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00582799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.