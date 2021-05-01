Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

