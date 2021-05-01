Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

