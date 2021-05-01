Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.