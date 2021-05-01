Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

