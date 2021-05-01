Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $22.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $22.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $21.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 target price on the stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

