Alphr finance (ALPHR) Trading Up 5.8% Today

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00007789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.