Alphr finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00007032 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $1.22 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00282899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01110000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00724469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.81 or 1.00017122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.