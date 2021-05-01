Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.