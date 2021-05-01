Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

