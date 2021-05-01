Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.090-3.240 EPS.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 451,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

