Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of Altura Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. Altura Energy has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
Altura Energy Company Profile
Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.