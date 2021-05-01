Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of Altura Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. Altura Energy has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altura Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

