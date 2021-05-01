Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $5,500.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.