Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-7.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.302-2.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.07.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.16. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.