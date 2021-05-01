Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-7.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.302-2.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.07.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.16.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.