Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

