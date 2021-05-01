American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.36.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.
In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
