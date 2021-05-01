American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

