American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.57.

ACC opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

