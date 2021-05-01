American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

AOUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

