American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

