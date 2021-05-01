Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.