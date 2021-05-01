AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMSF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 131,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

