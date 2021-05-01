AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 131,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,961. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

