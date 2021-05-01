AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 347.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

