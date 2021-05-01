Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

