Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $29.30 million. AxoGen posted sales of $24.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.